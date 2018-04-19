Turkey to hold presidential, parliamentary elections on June 24

Early elections process will start "immediately," the Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Wednesday.



Speaking at the parliament in Ankara, Yildirim said "The motion should be submitted to the parliament. It will be ratified by the commission and then will be discussed at the plenary session."



Mustafa Elitas, the group chairman of Turke's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), said that the bill for snap elections will be submitted to the parliament late Wednesday.



Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli will sign onto the bill, he said.



President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Wednesday to hold presidential and parliamentary elections on June 24, 2018.

