Islam Army militants continue handing over weapons to Syrian gov't in Dumair

The Islam Army rebels on Wednesday continued dropping their heavy and medium weapons in the Dumair area northeast of Syrian capital Damascus on Wednesday, state news agency SANA reported.



This came days after the rebels withdrew from the Douma district in east of Damascus.



The rebels in Dumair area will follow the lead of their comrades who evacuated Douma last week and moved to the rebel-held city of Jarablus, as part of the deal with the government.



The evacuation will be for the rebels and their families who refused to reconcile with the government, while others will stay in the town and settle their situation with the government in accordance with the deal.



SANA said 1,500 rebels and 3,500 members of their families are expected to evacuate Dumair, while data indicate that some 100,000 people live in Dumair.



The Islam Army's evacuation from Dumair is a prelude to a similar evacuation of this rebel group and other militants from the eastern Qalamoun region north of Damascus.



Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the mountainous areas of eastern Qalamoun are subject to tens of airstrikes, as part of the Syrian army's bid to push the militants there to the negotiation table for their withdrawal.



After the rebels' evacuation from Douma earlier this month, the entire Eastern Ghouta countryside in the east of Damascus has returned to under the government's control.



However, the Islam Army and allied militants still control some pockets in the eastern part of the Qalamoun region north of Damascus. The Syrian government is working to secure a similar evacuation deal with the rebels in a bid to completely secure the capital.

