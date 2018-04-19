Portuguese gov't, opposition sign cooperation pacts

Portugal's Prime Minister, Antonio Costa, of the Socialist Party (PS), and Rui Rio, leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) opposition, signed a number of cooperation pacts on Wednesday.



The agreements, signed at Sao Bento, the prime minister's official residence, set out cross-party commitments in two key policy areas: decentralization and European Union (EU) funds.



The decentralization agreement pledges to reassign certain powers to municipal authorities. The EU accord relates to Portugal 2030, a development program for the country in the coming decade, based on innovation, sustainability, making better use of natural resources and putting people first.



Rio, a former mayor of Porto, was elected leader of the PSD in January. His winning campaign pledged to collaborate with the PS on key reforms, rather than oppose them.



The leader of the PSD is thus doing as promised, but Costas' approach has drawn criticism.



Costa heads a minority government with the PS reliant on parliamentary support from the Left Bloc (BE), the Portuguese Communist Party (PCP) and the Greens (PEV). His partners in what is a left-wing informal coalition are not impressed that the PS is pacting with the center-right PSD.



"The central block of the PS and the PSD have a long tradition of using community funds to benefit public-private partnerships and profiteering sectors," BE deputy Mariana Mortagua told parliament, as reported by the Lusa Portuguese News Agency.



But Costa defended himself and said, "These accords are of a specific nature and should not be confused with the joint positions that form the basis of the majority in this parliament."



Costa added that issues such as decentralization and the spending of EU funds "demand as broad a range of consensus as possible".

