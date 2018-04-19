Jordan urges efforts to relaunch Israeli-Palestinian peace talks

King Abdullah II of Jordan on Wednesday called for efforts to relaunch peace talks between Palestinians and Israelis, state-run Petra news agency reported.



The king made the call at his meeting with visiting Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen.



Any peace talks should be based on the two-state solution to establish an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, he said.



The Jordanian king also hailed the key role Austria has played in the Middle East peace process, as the European country will chair the EU's presidency in the second half of this year.



On Jerusalem, the king highlighted the importance of the holy city to Muslims and Christians, saying Jerusalem is the key to peace and stability in the Middle East.



For his part, Van der Bellen said Austria was keen on increasing cooperation with Jordan in various areas.



Also in the day, an Austrian-Jordanian business forum was held in Jordan, with 19 Austrian companies and more than 100 representatives from Jordanian companies, chambers, ministries and institutions attending it.



At the opening ceremony, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen lauded the long-term good relations between the two countries.



"The potential for trading and investment activities for Austrian companies in Jordan has not yet been fully exploited," he said.



Yarub Qudah, Jordan's minister of Industry and Trade, said his country is looking for "long-term strategic partnerships" with Austria.

