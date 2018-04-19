Russian forces supply updates faster than expectation in Q1

Russian defense industry supplies to the country's armed forces in the first quarter went substantially faster than planned, Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov said Wednesday.



"The fulfillment of the state defense order supplies plan for a series of items reached 44 percent in the first quarter," Borisov said at a meeting.



In the first three months, Russian Aerospace Forces received 20 new and four repaired planes, 30 new and three repaired helicopters, three radar stations and more than 4,000 aircraft bombs of various capacities, he said.



The Navy, meanwhile, received strategic missile submarine Tula after its maintenance, as well as three ships and auxiliary support vessels, two helicopters and 46 Kalibr cruise missiles, Borisov said.



In addition, the land and airborne troops received numerous armored and off-road trucks, communications equipment, anti-aircraft missile systems, parachutes and drones.



The Strategic Missile Forces continued to receive "modern and promising models of weapons and military equipment," Borisov added.





