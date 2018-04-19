Wheat harvest season starts in Pakistan's Punjab

Villagers work in the wheat field in the suburbs of Rawalpindi of Punjab province, Pakistan, on April 18, 2018. Wheat harvest season has started in Pakistan's Punjab province. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

A girl stands in the wheat field in the suburbs of Rawalpindi of Punjab province, Pakistan, on April 18, 2018. Wheat harvest season has started in Pakistan's Punjab province. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

