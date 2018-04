Driverless street sweepers employed for trial run in Shanghai

Photo taken on April 18, 2018 shows the inside of a driverless street sweeper in Shanghai, east China. Two driverless street sweepers have been employed for trial run in Shanghai Tus-Caohejing Science Park recently. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

