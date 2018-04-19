US state Montana declares state of emergency as floods hit

US Montana State Governor Steve Bullock Wednesday issued an executive order, declaring a state of emergency in seven counties and the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation as snowmelt floods hit much of northern Montana.



The executive order, applying to Pondera, Hill, Blaine, Valley, Toole, Liberty and Petroleum counties, authorizes the availability and utilization of necessary state government services, equipment and supplies, and allows the US Army Corps of Engineers to use sandbags and other resources for critical infrastructure protection.



The state government also established a Multi-agency Coordinating Group to keep informed of the flooding situation statewide, Bullock's office said in a statement, adding that the State Emergency Coordination Center continues to work closely with local and tribal jurisdictions.



"As Montanans are faced with flooding, we are doing everything necessary at the state level to protect health and safety, and to preserve lives, property, and resources," said the statement.



"We continue to keep in close communication with local and tribal officials as we monitor conditions around the state," it added.



After a record-snowfall winter, flooding from rapid snowmelt has impacted the north of the state this month and has potential to cause widespread damage to homes, farms and infrastructure.



Dozens of roads across much of Montana have been damaged by floodwaters, local officials said. They also have told local residents to be ready to evacuate on short notice.

