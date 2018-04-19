Tang-styled tea cooking show staged in NW China's Xi'an

A tea art specialist (front) dressed in costume of Tang Dynasty (618-907) makes traditional food during a Tang-styled tea cooking show in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

A tea art specialist (L) dressed in costume of Tang Dynasty (618-907) puts tea dust into a boiler for cooking during a Tang-styled tea cooking show in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

A tea art specialist dressed in costume of Tang Dynasty (618-907) shows the way of drinking tea popular among then Tang people during a Tang-styled tea cooking show in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

A tea art specialist (C) dressed in costume of Tang Dynasty (618-907) mills tea cake with a roller during a Tang-styled tea cooking show in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

A tea art specialist (R) dressed in costume of Tang Dynasty (618-907) bakes tea cake with charcoal fire during a Tang-styled tea cooking show in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

A tea art specialist dressed in costume of Tang Dynasty (618-907) adds salt into the boiler for tea cooking during a Tang-styled tea cooking show in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)