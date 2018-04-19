Storm kills 1, destroys over 800 houses in Myanmar

A gale storm that swept three regions in Myanmar over the past three days has killed one people and destroyed more than 800 houses as well as some monasteries, the official Global New Light of Myanmar reported Thursday.



In the three regions - Bago, Ayeyawaddy and Sagaing - townships affected include Paungde, Nattalin, Hinthada and Homalin.



At the weekend, a strong wind also hit central Magway region's Myaing township, blowing off roofs of 18 houses.



All affected households are supported by local authorities with aid provided.



Meanwhile, Myanmar's Meteorology and Hydrology Department has warned of more thunder storms and strong winds in the country in the pre- monsoon period from mid-April to mid-May, calling on the public to be alert to the possibility of such strikes.



The weather bureau also warned of increase of daytime temperature in the current pre-monsoon period.



According to earlier reports, two people had been killed by lightning over the last two weeks when a thunder storm hit Ayeyawaddy and Bago regions respectively.

