2 killed, over 300 buildings damaged in Indonesia earthquake

A shallow earthquake in Central Java province has left two people dead, 21 others injured and over 300 buildings damaged, a disaster agency official said Thursday.



More than 2,000 people have taken shelter in evacuation centers set up after the quake, said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman of the natural disaster management agency.



All the wounded have received treatment at a nearby clinic and hospital, he added.



The earthquake, with a magnitude of 4.4 and a depth of 4 km, struck the province at 13:28 p.m. local time on Wednesday, according to the geophysics and meteorology agency.



"The worst impacts were in Kalibening sub-district of Banjarnegara district as the unstable condition of soil has also worsened the risks," Sutopo told Xinhua in a text message.



He said 316 houses, four mosques and two school buildings were devastated, while 2,104 people have fled home to evacuation centers.



Nearly 200 soldiers, personnel from search and rescue office and disaster agency office are jointly undertaking relief efforts in the affected areas, said Sutopo.



Clean water and food are among those badly needed, he noted.



Indonesia is prone to earthquakes as it lies at a vulnerable zone called "the Pacific Ring of Fire".

