Puzzle
ACROSS
1 It can be syrupy
6 Fancy fabric
11 Horned butter
14 Repeatedly
15 Office administrations?
16 Fast fowl
17 Where many are driving
19 Inebriated one
20 Mountain basins
21 Quit, on a mat
23 Computer stuffer
26 Bad peepers?
27 Sun-dried bricks
28 Profession
29 Manhandles viciously
30 Way to be frozen
31 Banned pollutant (Abbr.)
34 Folklore monster
35 Word with "pride"
36 Listen
37 Cartoon Flanders
38 Like human skin
39 It may be scoped
40 Tennis shoe hole
42 Browse
43 Happens to, old-style
45 With sloped cuts
46 Lack of ethical values
47 Took a chance
48 Sticky road cover
49 Brillo, for one
54 And so forth
55 Place for a ringer
56 Exotic jelly
57 Match, in poker
58 Yesterday's compound?
59 Halted
DOWN
1 Wheel variety
2 "Long" time?
3 Buddy
4 Not at all heavy
5 Forms a skin for
6 Climb on
7 Offshore devices
8 Neutral possessive
9 Empty talk
10 Made an attempt
11 Like survivalists
12 Romantic love
13 U-turn from purebreds
18 Mining valuables
22 Wee Herman?
23 Matt of Hollywood
24 Maxim
25 Great artistic feat
26 Able to hold water?
28 Envy
30 Paddock fathers
32 Common test answer
33 Body of beliefs
35 Passes the hat
36 Hit man, essentially
38 Sleeveless cloak
39 Classic motive
41 Candied tuber
42 "Frasier" actress Gilpin
43 Norman the psycho
44 Maternal relative
45 With less stuff
47 Fist, in slang
50 Cheerio morsel
51 Mouse's chill spot
52 "___ Maria" (hymn)
53 Mom's mate
Solution