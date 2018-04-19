Puzzle

ACROSS1 It can be syrupy6 Fancy fabric11 Horned butter14 Repeatedly15 Office administrations?16 Fast fowl17 Where many are driving19 Inebriated one20 Mountain basins21 Quit, on a mat23 Computer stuffer26 Bad peepers?27 Sun-dried bricks28 Profession29 Manhandles viciously30 Way to be frozen31 Banned pollutant (Abbr.)34 Folklore monster35 Word with "pride"36 Listen37 Cartoon Flanders38 Like human skin39 It may be scoped40 Tennis shoe hole42 Browse43 Happens to, old-style45 With sloped cuts46 Lack of ethical values47 Took a chance48 Sticky road cover49 Brillo, for one54 And so forth55 Place for a ringer56 Exotic jelly57 Match, in poker58 Yesterday's compound?59 HaltedDOWN1 Wheel variety2 "Long" time?3 Buddy4 Not at all heavy5 Forms a skin for6 Climb on7 Offshore devices8 Neutral possessive9 Empty talk10 Made an attempt11 Like survivalists12 Romantic love13 U-turn from purebreds18 Mining valuables22 Wee Herman?23 Matt of Hollywood24 Maxim25 Great artistic feat26 Able to hold water?28 Envy30 Paddock fathers32 Common test answer33 Body of beliefs35 Passes the hat36 Hit man, essentially38 Sleeveless cloak39 Classic motive41 Candied tuber42 "Frasier" actress Gilpin43 Norman the psycho44 Maternal relative45 With less stuff47 Fist, in slang50 Cheerio morsel51 Mouse's chill spot52 "___ Maria" (hymn)53 Mom's mate

Solution