Source:Global Times Published: 2018/4/19 12:38:39

 ACROSS

  1 It can be syrupy

  6 Fancy fabric

 11 Horned butter

 14 Repeatedly

 15 Office administrations?

 16 Fast fowl

 17 Where many are driving

 19 Inebriated one

 20 Mountain basins

 21 Quit, on a mat

 23 Computer stuffer

 26 Bad peepers?

 27 Sun-dried bricks

 28 Profession

 29 Manhandles viciously

 30 Way to be frozen

 31 Banned pollutant (Abbr.)

 34 Folklore monster

 35 Word with "pride"

36 Listen

 37 Cartoon Flanders

 38 Like human skin

 39 It may be scoped

 40 Tennis shoe hole

 42 Browse

 43 Happens to, old-style

 45 With sloped cuts

 46 Lack of ethical values

 47 Took a chance

 48 Sticky road cover

 49 Brillo, for one

 54 And so forth

 55 Place for a ringer

 56 Exotic jelly

 57 Match, in poker

 58 Yesterday's compound?

 59 Halted

DOWN

  1 Wheel variety

  2 "Long" time?

  3 Buddy

  4 Not at all heavy

  5 Forms a skin for

  6 Climb on

 7 Offshore devices

  8 Neutral possessive

  9 Empty talk

 10 Made an attempt

 11 Like survivalists

 12 Romantic love

 13 U-turn from purebreds

 18 Mining valuables

 22 Wee Herman?

 23 Matt of Hollywood

 24 Maxim

 25 Great artistic feat

 26 Able to hold water?

 28 Envy

 30 Paddock fathers

 32 Common test answer

 33 Body of beliefs

 35 Passes the hat

 36 Hit man, essentially

 38 Sleeveless cloak

 39 Classic motive

 41 Candied tuber

 42 "Frasier" actress Gilpin

 43 Norman the psycho

 44 Maternal relative

 45 With less stuff

 47 Fist, in slang

 50 Cheerio morsel

 51 Mouse's chill spot

 52 "___ Maria" (hymn)

 53 Mom's mate

Solution



 

