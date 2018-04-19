Happy birthday:



You may have to spend a great deal of time and energy at work today. While this may be a bit disappointing, as it's your birthday, it will also leave you with a satisfying sense of accomplishment. The stars will shine down on you when it comes to financial matters. Your lucky numbers: 2, 5, 7, 12, 17.







Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Adjusting your expectations will help bring greater happiness into your life. Although you can still dream big, do not dream so much you end up getting divorced from the reality before you. Yellow will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



An adventure awaits you today at your local mall. Although you may be amazed at all the deals you find, keep an eye on your purse strings so you don't end up going over your budget. It's still cheaper not to buy something than to buy it on sale. ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



You will only have a very limited amount of time to work with today. Prioritizing tasks will be vital as you won't be able to accomplish everything. Artistic activities will be highlighted. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Your tendency to over think things will hold you back. Today should be about learning to let go. When dealing with situations go ahead and jump in feet first, then let your instincts guide you. ✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Social activities are calling your name. This will be the perfect time to head out with friends for a night on the town. The more people you get involved, the more fun you are sure to have! ✭✭✭✭✭







Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Constantly worrying about things you can't control will only sap your energy. Try to relax and just go with the flow for a while. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



If you are having a tough time at work, talking things over with someone more experienced than yourself is sure to help shed some light on things. Financial matters will require your personal attention. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



How your day will unfold will depend greatly on how you look at things. Like will call to like, so keeping a positive attitude is sure to attract good fortune to you. A close friend will confide in you. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



There will be no need to go looking for trouble today, as it will seek you out soon enough. Do not hesitate to reach out to family or friends for help if you need it. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Sometimes letting go is the best thing you can do. The harder you try to control a situation, the more it will spin out of control. Your financial luck is on the rise. This will be a good day for making long-term investments. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Do not hesitate to take the lead when dealing with difficult challenges today. Others will naturally begin to look to you for direction. Attention to detail and patient research will give you a unique perspective on things that others lack. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Balancing work and play will be the key to staying productive over the long term. The stars will shine down on you when it comes to romance. This will be a great time to head out and meet someone new. ✭✭✭✭