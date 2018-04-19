Learning Chinese

eat dirt - used to indicate that someone is so poor they can't even afford food and so much eat dirt



吃土



(chī tǔ)

A: I bought a lot of clothing over the past few days. I ended up spending my entire salary, so it looks like I'm only going to be able to eat dirt over the next few weeks.



我前几天买了好多衣服,把工资都花光了,眼看我接下来这几周要吃土了。



(wǒ qián jǐ tiān mǎi le hǎoduō yīfu, bǎ ɡōnɡzī dōu huā ɡuānɡ le, yǎnkàn wǒ jiē xiàlái zhè jǐ zhōu yào chītǔ le.)



B: How many times has Mom and Dad warned you about this? You never rein in your spending and never pay attention to your budget when buying things.



之前爸妈说过你多少次啦？ 消费从来没有节制,买起东西来都不知道看预算的。



(zhīqián bàmā shuō ɡuò nǐ duōshǎo cì la? xiāofèi cónɡlái méiyǒu jiézhì, mǎi qǐ dōnɡxi lái dōu bù zhīdào kàn yùsuàn de.)

A: OK, I was wrong. What should I do, sister? Can you really sit there and watch me eat dirt?



我知道错了。怎么办,姐？ 你真的忍心看我过吃土的日子吗？



(wǒ zhīdào cuòle. zěnme bàn,jiě? nǐ zhēnde rěnxīn kàn wǒ ɡuò chītǔ de rìzǐ ma?)

B: I knew you would do this. So tell me, how much money do you need?



我就知道你会这样！跟我说吧,需要多少钱？



(wǒ jiù zhīdào nǐ huì zhèyànɡ! ɡēn wǒ shuō ba, xūyào duōshǎo qián?)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





