Myanmar state counselor leaves for Vietnam visit

Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi left Nay Pyi Taw Thursday on an official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, according to official sources.



During the two-day visit, Suu Kyi is expected to have talks with the Vietnamese leader, focusing on bilateral relations and cooperation.



It is Suu Kyi's second visit to Vietnam in five months. Myanmar established diplomatic relations with Vietnam in 1975.