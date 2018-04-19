450-year-old trees share roots

Photo taken on April 17, 2018 shows two Chinese yew trees, both 450 years old, share the same roots, in Shanghang County, East China's Fujian Province. The trees have become a tourist attraction. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Bin)

Photo taken on April 17, 2018 shows two Chinese yew trees, both 450 years old, share the same roots, in Shanghang County, East China's Fujian Province. The trees have become a tourist attraction. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Bin)

Photo taken on April 17, 2018 shows two Chinese yew trees, both 450 years old, share the same roots, in Shanghang County, East China's Fujian Province. The trees have become a tourist attraction. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Bin)