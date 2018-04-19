China's aircraft carrier formation conducts exercises in South China Sea

A ship-borne J-15 fighter jet prepares to land at the flight deck of the aircraft carrier Liaoning (Hull 16). A Chinese Navy flotilla including aircraft carrier Liaoning has conducted a series of exercises in the South China Sea since the grand naval parade last Thursday. (Photo/eng.chinamil.com.cn)

Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier Liaoning (Hull 16) conduct maintenance on the ship-borne fighter jets on the flight deck. A Chinese Navy flotilla including aircraft carrier Liaoning has conducted a series of exercises in the South China Sea since the grand naval parade last Thursday. (Photo/eng.chinamil.com.cn)