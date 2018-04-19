Jiefang J7 truck goes into mass production phase

Workers work on the assembly line of the new Jiefang truck of the latest J7 series at the Chinese automaker FAW Group in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, April 4, 2018. The Jiefang J7 truck was rolled off the assembly line in Changchun on Wednesday, officially going into mass production phase. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

A new Jiefang truck of the latest J7 series is seen at the Chinese automaker FAW Group in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, April 18, 2018. The Jiefang J7 truck was rolled off the assembly line in Changchun on Wednesday, officially going into mass production phase. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

