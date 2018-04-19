WeWork announces partnerships and long-term growth plans

Co-founder and CEO of WeWork Adam Neumann (middle), President of Hony Capital Zhao Linghuan (right) and Fung Kwok-king, president of Fung Group Photo: Courtesy of WeWork

Adam Neumann gives a speech at the Creator Awards. Photo:Courtesy of WeWork

The world's leading workspace, interactive community and service provider WeWork announced its partnerships with Fung Group and Hony Capital on April 12 at its Weihai Lu location in Shanghai and introduced its "Powered by We" services in China for the first time, a program that delivers design and operational services to big company clients."What does 'Powered by We' mean? We would like companies who enjoy our technology, community and culture to invite us to their campuses, offices and buildings to build personalized work environments for them," Co-founder and CEO of WeWork Adam Neumann said at the event.It is important for companies entering China to understand China, and also the other way around, he pointed out. "There are so many successful companies in China such as Didi, Tencent, Alibaba and Baidu. They want to go global, and we can provide the space and productivity to help them integrate locally and succeed in the global market."WeWork, a global network of workspaces where companies and people grow together, entered China in 2016. To date, WeWork has 13 locations throughout Shanghai, Beijing and Hong Kong and will see more opening in 2018. The company is also buying China-based rival Naked Hub to boost its development in the country.President of China's leading investment firm Hony Capital Zhao Linghuan and Fung Kwok-king, president of Fung Group, which is headquartered in Hong Kong with its core businesses focused in trading, logistics, distribution and retailing, were also present at the event."How can we attract the new generation of technology-savvy and future-minded talents? We provide them with a good work environment and advanced technology, and this is the most important motivation for us to cooperate with WeWork," Fung said. "'Powered by We'gives us the opportunity. I believe this kind of improvement is what every big international company needs.""There have always been shared workspaces, but what WeWork provides is a new lifestyle and a new way of working, which is something that needs to be done given the development of the technology, conception and economy," Zhao said.Accompanied by dynamic music and an enthusiastic crowd, WeWork also held its Creator Awards at the West Bund Art Center in the evening. The awards, a global competition open to entrepreneurs, performers, startups and nonprofit organizations, consist of four categories - new venture, performing arts, nonprofit and community giver.Winner of the Business Venture award Ma Jiliang, who runs My Modoo Pregnancy Device, said, "We feel deeply privileged and grateful that the Creator Awards approve of us and like us. Winning this award not only proves our team's efforts, contributing to China's innovation and creation endeavors, but also wins our company financial support, resources and services in order to expand our market in future."