Cambodian king to preside over 1st Senate session next week

Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni will preside over the first Senate session in the fourth mandate on April 23, said a statement released by the Senate's Secretariat on Thursday.



After the first session in the morning, all senators will go to swear in at the Royal Palace on the same day in the afternoon, said Mam Bun Neang, a spokesman for the Senate.



The Senate, or the upper house, has 62 seats, but the February election was held for 58 seats only, as two senators were appointed by the king and two others nominated by the National Assembly, or the lower house.



In the February vote, the ruling Cambodian People's Party of Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen won all 58 Senate seats at stake.



The Senate was founded in 1999, with each mandate lasting for six years.

