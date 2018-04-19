Aerial view of Shan-Shaan Guildhall architectural complex in Henan

Aerial photo taken on April 18, 2018 shows the Shan-Shaan Guildhall architectural complex in Sheqi County, central China's Henan Province. The Shan-Shaan Guildhall was co-built by merchants from Shanxi and Shaanxi Provinces who then lived in Sheqi County in Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). The Guildhall possesses a style of Chinese imperial architectures. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)

Photo taken on April 18, 2018 shows the screen wall facing the gate of the Shan-Shaan Guildhall architectural complex in Sheqi County, central China's Henan Province. The Shan-Shaan Guildhall was co-built by merchants from Shanxi and Shaanxi Provinces who then lived in Sheqi County in Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). The Guildhall possesses a style of Chinese imperial architectures. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)

