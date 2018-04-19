Various events held to celebrate Sanyuesan Festival across China

Performers perform horns, during a celebration of "Sanyuesan" festival in Jinping Village, Danqing Town, Jishou City of central China's Hunan Province, April 18, 2018. People held various events to celebrate the Sanyuesan Festival on the third day of the third lunar month. (Xinhua/Yao Fang)

Performers perform Lusheng, a reed-pipe wind instrument, during a celebration of "Sanyuesan" festival in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 18, 2018. People held various events to celebrate the Sanyuesan Festival on the third day of the third lunar month. (Xinhua/Lai Liusheng)

Performers sing during a celebration of "Sanyuesan" festival in Longlin County, Baise City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 18, 2018. People held various events to celebrate the Sanyuesan Festival on the third day of the third lunar month. (Xinhua/Lin Bin)

Performers perform farming scene during a celebration of "Sanyuesan" festival in Tianzhu County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 18, 2018. People held various events to celebrate the Sanyuesan Festival on the third day of the third lunar month. (Xinhua/Long Shengzhou)

Performers perform lion dance during a celebration of "Sanyuesan" festival in Sanfang Town, Rongshui Miao Autonomous County of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 18, 2018. Peopl held various events to celebrate the Sanyuesan Festival on the third day of the third lunar month. (Xinhua/Long Tao)

People share festival cuisine during a celebration of "Sanyuesan" festival in Fengshan County, Hechi City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 18, 2018. People held various events to celebrate the Sanyuesan Festival on the third day of the third lunar month. (Xinhua/Zhou Enge)

Performers dance during a celebration of "Sanyuesan" festival in Wangmo County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 18, 2018. People held various events to celebrate the Sanyuesan Festival on the third day of the third lunar month. (Xinhua/Deng Gang)