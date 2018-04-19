WTO trade remedy measures should not be abused: China

The US commerce department Wednesday launched anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures against Chinese steel wheels and decided that general-purpose aluminum alloy plates from China received government subsidies.



"Steel products have become a major target of US trade remedy measures, which account for over half the country's total trade remedy measures," ministry spokesperson Gao Feng said at a press conference.



"Over-use of trade remedy measures in certain sectors will not sustain booming industrial growth, and China hopes the United States will return to the right track of win-win cooperation to help promote global trade and nurture domestic industries," Gao said.

