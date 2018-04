5.9-magnitude quake hits southern Iran

An earthquake measuring 5.9 in magnitude shook Kaki region in Iran's southern Bushehr province at 11:05 a.m. local time (0635 GMT) on Thursday, Iran Seismological Center said.



With a depth of 18 km, the earthquake's epicenter was at 28.353 degrees north latitude and 51.559 degrees east longitude, it said.



Rescue teams have been dispatched to the quake area, but there was no immediate report of damage or casualties.