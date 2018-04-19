Cannes jury revealed

Cate Blanchett Photo: VCG
Chang Chen Photo: IC
Hollywood actresses will dominate the jury at Cannes next month, the film festival's organizers said on Wednesday as they appeared set to lift their bar on controversial Danish director Lars Von Trier.
Cate Blanchett, Kristen Stewart and Lea Seydoux will head a starry jury, with US writer-director Ava DuVernay of Selma fame and Burundian singer Khadja Nin completing the five women on the nine-person jury that will decide the top Palme d'Or prize.
In a year when the #MeToo movement has dominated the headlines, and with only three female directors among the 18 in competition, the organizers clearly felt the need to make a stronger gesture toward women.
Yet as the majority-female jury chaired by Blanchett was unveiled, talks were under way to allow Von Trier, who has denied sexual harassment claims by singer Bjork, back into the competition.
Von Trier was banned from Cannes seven years ago for saying he was a Nazi, and the Icelandic star - who won best actress at Cannes in 2000 for her performance in his musical Dancer in the Dark
- claimed in October that he had harassed her on set.
Von Trier denied Bjork's claims and his producer Peter Aalbaek Jensen charged that it was he and Von Trier who "were the victims" of the singer.
However, with disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein accused of assaulting at least four actresses over the years at Cannes, his return is sensitive.
Cannes director Thierry Fremaux strongly hinted on Tuesday that Von Trier was on the point of being brought back into the fold.
He said that with the notoriously demanding director finishing his serial killer flick, The House That Jack Built
, the festival's president, Pierre Lescure, was working hard to "lift the status of persona non grata."
Tensions between Bjork and Von Trier were clear when their film premiered at Cannes in 2000, and in the wake of the Weinstein scandal she said that on set she "became aware... that it is a universal thing that a director can touch and harass his actresses at will and the institution of film allows it."
Fremaux, who has long faced criticism for Cannes' lack of female directors, admitted that "the world... and the Cannes film festival will never be the same again" after the #MeToo movement.
It emerged on Wednesday that the French director Claire Denis could yet be a late entry with her space story, High Life
, starring Robert Pattinson and Juliette Binoche.
The remaining male members of the Cannes jury include Chinese actor Chang Chen of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
fame, Canadian director Denis Villeneuve and French director Robert Guediguian.
Born in Taiwan in 1976, Chang Chen rose to fame in Edward Yang's 1991 film A Bright Summer Day
, in which he played the leading role. His first Cannes appearance was in 1997's Happy Together
, directed by Hong Kong director Wong Kar-wai. The film won the best director title at the 50th Cannes Film Festival
.
This year's festival runs from May 8 to 19 in the French Riviera resort.