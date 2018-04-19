Top jewels and relics from the Qatar royal family on display at the Palace Museum in Beijing

A jade vase from the Al Thani Collection on display at the Palace Museum in Beijing Photo: VCG

While many people dream of collecting valuable royal treasures, few have the means necessary to make this dream come true. Fortunately, a new free exhibition that opened on Tuesday at the Palace Museum in Beijing featuring the top treasures collected by the Qatar royal family can help people get close to this dream.The exhibition Treasures from the Al Thani Collection divides the royal Qatar collection into two sections, Gems and Jewels from India at the Merdian Gate Gallery and the Masterpieces from the Royal Collection in the West Wing Gallery of the Palace Museum.

An ornament clock from the Al Thani Collection Photo: Luo Yunzhou/GT

Featuring more than 270 precious jewels, this section of the exhibition covers a period of time starting from the Mughal Empire (1526-1875) and ending in the modern era. Highlights include some specially designed pieces produced by Cartier, the famous French company, inspired by traditional Indian jewels.Entering into the Merdian Gallery, visitors may have to wait a moment as their eyes adjust to the light levels as all the strongest lights are focused on the jewels on display. This hypnotic contrast between dark and light was a deliberate choice by the designers of the exhibit."We created a display where people can be in another time, in another dimension," Giovanna Comana Menanteau, a French architect and one of the designers of the exhibition, told the Global Times at the opening of the exhibition.India and its neighbors enjoy great reputations when it comes to rare gemstones, such as the precious rubies of Sri Lanka and Myanmar or the valuable sapphires of Kashmir… each type of gem has some sort of auspicious meaning and can be made into jewels that decorate everything from apparel to weapons.

A stone relief of a woman from the Al Thani Collection Photo: Luo Yunzhou/GT

The second part of exhibition features 280 works chosen from among the best items in the Al Thani Collection, a non-profit organization backed by the Qatar royal family that aims to advance and promote art and culture."This is the first time that treasures of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Al Thani have been exhibited in China, " Song Haiyang, one of the project managers at the Palace Museum told the Global Times on Tuesday."The items on display are the most wonderful pieces chosen from the royal collection."This section is divided into four parts - The Ancient World, The Wider World, The Islamic World and The European World - and arranged chronologically to help give visitors an insight into how art has evolved over the past 1,000 years."The exhibitions in the Palace Museum are usually limited to a single category. For example, we hold exhibitions on ceramics or bronze wares. This is a new attempt to see how a more comprehensive exhibition from a foreign country will perform," explained Song.Located beside the entrance to this section is a stone relief that was discovered in the southern part of Saudi Arabia of a woman wearing jewelry and praying to the sun.Her jewelry has been painted with gold to match the golden stalks of wheat, a symbol of fertility, she holds in her left hand.According to experts, this may have been an artwork meant to adorn a tomb.Under the cover of the soft light coming from the ceiling of the gallery, the relief is extremely eye-catching, which is why numerous visitors had gathered around it to take pictures on the day of the exhibit's opening.The exhibition is scheduled to run until June 18.