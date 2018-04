A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying a TESS spacecraft, lifts off on April 18, 2018, from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. TESS, which stands for Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, is a telescope and camera that will hunt for undiscovered worlds around nearby stars, providing targets for future studies to assess their capacity to harbor life. Photo: VCG