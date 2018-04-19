Scenery of blooming Chionanthus retusus flowers in E China's Jinan

People walk under the blooming Chionanthus retusus flowers at Quancheng Park in Jinan City, capital of east China's Shandong Province, April 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

A visitor poses for photos under the blooming Chionanthus retusus flowers at Quancheng Park in Jinan City, capital of east China's Shandong Province, April 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

People take photos under the blooming Chionanthus retusus flowers at Quancheng Park in Jinan City, capital of east China's Shandong Province, April 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

Photo taken on April 19, 2018 shows the blooming Chionanthus retusus flowers at Quancheng Park in Jinan City, capital of east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)