Scenery of blooming Chionanthus retusus flowers in E China's Jinan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/19 17:33:35

People walk under the blooming Chionanthus retusus flowers at Quancheng Park in Jinan City, capital of east China's Shandong Province, April 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)


 

A visitor poses for photos under the blooming Chionanthus retusus flowers at Quancheng Park in Jinan City, capital of east China's Shandong Province, April 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)


 

People take photos under the blooming Chionanthus retusus flowers at Quancheng Park in Jinan City, capital of east China's Shandong Province, April 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)


 

Photo taken on April 19, 2018 shows the blooming Chionanthus retusus flowers at Quancheng Park in Jinan City, capital of east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)


 

Posted in: SOCIETY
