New services, deals

CAAC



Those who fabricate or spread false or terrorist information, forge or use other passengers' information, or block or occupy duty counters, will be put on a travel blacklist, revised rules released by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), the nation's aviation regulator, said on Wednesday.



Those who engage in other prohibited behaviors such as bringing dangerous goods onto planes, breaking into the cockpit, runway or parking apron, and smoking onboard will be on the blacklist, the rule said.



The CAAC said the rules will take effect on May 1.



Honeywell



Honeywell has forecast that it will deliver 4,000 to 4,200 new civilian-use helicopters between 2018 and 2022, which is in line with its five-year forecast from 2017, a report based on a survey released by the company showed on Tuesday.



The report also said that overall buying plans were currently up 1 percentage point in the Asia-Pacific region when compared with plans from 2017, as more than 18 percent of respondents said they would either replace or expand their fleet with a new helicopter over the next five years.



Despite limited inputs, new helicopter purchase plans have gone up by 9 percentage points in China in 2018, an increase of more than 21 percent compared with 2017's results. Plans were down by more than 40 percentage points in India, the report said.



Rolls-Royce



Rolls-Royce on Tuesday announced that its global services network for customers is being strengthened with the Authorized Service Centre (ASC) in Tianjin which will go into operation this month.



The Tianjin plant will support BR710A2 and AE 3007A engines, as Rolls-Royce now has ASCs at seven locations within the Asia-Pacific region. In collaboration with the sites in Lantau (Hong Kong), Singapore, Subang (Malaysia) and the Australian sites in Melbourne, Perth and Sydney, a comprehensive range of services is guaranteed for the full portfolio of Rolls-Royce's successful business aircraft engines.



Boeing



Boeing Monday celebrated the maiden flight of the first BBJ MAX airplane, which extends the range, performance and cabin comforts of the business jetliner.



The first airplane, a BBJ MAX 8, will now be fitted with an auxiliary fuel tank, which will enable the new owner to fly up to 6,640 nautical miles (12,297 km) in a standard configuration.



Customers from around the world have placed orders for nearly 20 BBJ MAX airplanes, including all three models: the BBJ MAX 7, BBJ MAX 8 and BBJ MAX 9. The first delivery is set for later this year.





