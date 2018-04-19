Mainland stocks up as resources shares shine

Chinese mainland stocks extended gains on Thursday, helped by robust gains in resources firms, as rising oil prices aided a rally across commodities.



The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.21 percent to 3,811.84 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.84 percent to 3,117.38 points.



Sectors rallied across the board, led by materials and energy firms. Oil prices rose on Thursday to their highest in over three years.



In the metals market, aluminum prices surged as much as 5 percent to their highest level in almost seven years amid enduring concerns over strained global supply following US sanctions on major Russian producer Rusal.



Metals producers jumped, with China's largest aluminum producer Chalco surging the maximum allowed 10 percent in Shanghai.



The largest percentage gainers on the main Shanghai Composite Index were Aluminum Corp of China up 10.11 percent, followed by Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Co gaining 10.02 percent and Sino-Platinum Metals Co up by 9.98 percent.



The largest percentage losers on the Shanghai index were Shanghai U9 Game Co down 7.45 percent, followed by Harbin Air Conditioning Co losing 7.35 percent and Shanghai Jahwa United Co down by 6.19 percent.





