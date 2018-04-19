Shanghai nickel hits nearly 3-year top after LME rally

Nickel futures in Shanghai surged to the highest in almost three years on Thursday, tracking a rally in London prices the session before in what analysts said were misplaced concerns that the metal would also be hit by US sanctions.



LME nickel surged to a three-year high on Wednesday as the London Metal Exchange's previously announced move to delist two brands from Russia's Norilsk Nickel, or Nornickel, for delivery against its futures contracts took effect from Wednesday. Nornickel is the world's second-largest nickel producer.



"Unlike aluminum, which saw explicit sanctions against Rusal, there have been no explicit sanctions against nickel producers," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.



"However, markets are still concerned Norilsk Nickel, which is linked with both Rusal and sanctioned oligarch Oleg Deripaska, could eventually face sanctions."



Nornickel accounts for about 9 percent of global nickel supply.



The global nickel market deficit narrowed to 2,500 tons in February from a revised deficit of 15,800 tons in the previous month, the International Nickel Study Group said.



The most-traded nickel on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose as much as 5.9 percent to 109,790 yuan ($17,490) a ton, its strongest level since June 2015.



Three-month LME nickel was up 0.5 percent at $15,355 a ton, after peaking at $15,875 on Wednesday, the highest since December 2014.





