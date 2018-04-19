Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"The geese start to honk at 4 am every day, and it has lasted for one month. How can we sleep?"So said a resident who lives in a Fuhuajiayuan residential compound in Huangshanmudian, Chaoyang district when complaining about a poultry house set up by the neighborhood in the public area of the compound. There are six geese and two chickens being raised in the fenced-up poultry house. In addition, a large sculpture of a giraffe as well as two small sculptures of roosters have been erected there, which makes the poultry house look like a small private farm. The neighbors are not only disturbed by the noise from the birds, but they are also worried about the possible spread of disease. The resident who set up the house said that he established it to make his children happy. The property management of the compound has talked with him, and he has agreed to remove it. According to local regulations, people are not allowed to raise poultry within the Fifth Ring Road. (Source: Beijing Morning Post)