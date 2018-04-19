What do you do when you have an important decision to make? You may choose to ask your friends or relatives for advice, or weigh your options on your own with a list of pros and cons. But one Beijing-based family used an untraditional method.Victoria and Sam have been in Beijing for three years with their two children aged 8 and 6. Recently they had to decide whether to stay in Beijing or not."Identifying your criteria for a happy life is never easy," Victoria said. "We had to think of a way to take everything into consideration." When the family moved to their first posting abroad in Beijing, they thought they would be moving back to New Jersey when the contract ended. But as it became clear that there were other options, deciding where to go after Beijing was no longer that easy.When Sam suggested basing their decision on an algorithm, Victoria was slightly sceptical, but the couple agreed that it was worth a try. "We used an excel spreadsheet to write down possible options of where to live and criteria that were important to us," she explained. They considered schools, spirituality, finances, work opportunities, safety, health and finally contact with their Middle Eastern heritage. They looked at options for living and the places on the list were New Jersey or Virgina in the US, cities in Arab countries, Shanghai or Beijing.Beijing scored highest in a number of areas such as family unity, personal safety, finances, career and convenience of life. At the same time, it scored lowest on spirituality and contact with their Middle Eastern culture. Shanghai got the exact same score as Beijing. Although moving to an Arabic country may have brought the family closer to their roots, personal safety as well as finances and career would have been concerns.The family knew the quality of life would be fairly high in both Virginia and New Jersey and although the race between the two locations was close, New Jersey ended up with the highest score. A winner had been found. Interestingly enough, New Jersey was the family's base before they moved to China. In a time of technology, algorithms and big data, the formula for a happy family life may come from our gut instinct and our emotional connections after all.

This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.