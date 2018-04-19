How to end microaggression

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

I once had an American professor who said the same four words to me in class every week."You're from China, right?"The question was usually followed by an anecdote about China or an invitation for my input.I answered "yes" every time, but after a while, I stopped attributing the question to his forgetfulness or oratorical style. I observed that he never practiced similar rituals with other international students.One day, I refused to be on the receiving end of that question, though I held eye contact with him for the quietest three seconds on earth.From then on, he seemed to remember where I was from.In retrospect, I could have been more tactful expressing my attitude toward the recurring question. I didn't think it was an ill-intentioned question, nor did I consider myself a victim of racism. The incident probably should be discussed in the context of microaggression - the casual, subtle, discomforting messages that affirm stereotypes about certain groups.I've heard multiple cases of microaggression against overseas Chinese. A Chinese-American professor once shared his experience of feeling ignored by car dealers. He concluded with a wry smile that it wasn't an isolated incident of bad customer service.On the other hand, it's quite amusing to hear stories of foreigners who don't speak Chinese trying to "educate" Chinese students about China.Microaggression has garnered more attention in recent years. Websites like The Microaggressions Project allowed countless personal stories to surface, but critics voiced concerns about language policing, hypersensitivity and a culture of victimhood.Calling out microaggression is important; excessive finger-pointing is not. Since people are not always aware of their internalized prejudices against certain groups, undue disapprobation risks putting words in people's mouths.A more productive way to frame the discussion of microaggression would be asking two questions: What can the victims do? What can we do for the victims?Many victims choose to bite their tongues in the face of microaggression. I was guilty of doing that as well, especially when I sensed a power imbalance. I usually felt worse later, however, ruminating on the incident in vain.Gradually, I discovered that people's discomfort with microaggression was fear by nature - the fear of confirming the negative stereotypes about their identities. The best way to dispel the fear is to directly point out that the perceived stereotypes are a far cry from reality.Confrontation doesn't necessarily entail a brawl.One time, a white therapist was analyzing my situation when she saw me reach for my bag. She half-jokingly asked, "Are you going to take notes of what I'm saying?" "No," I answered honestly and took out a bottle of water - weeping had made me a little dehydrated.Once I learned to have a candid discussion with people who intentionally or unintentionally hurt my feelings, I became more comfortable speaking for others too.I no longer stay quiet hearing bawdy jokes about Chinese men's sexual ability. And, when an aspiring screenwriter friend asked me if I thought his script was too sexist, I told him yes and suggested he give the female roles more lines. Unfortunately, now I feel this friend is somehow leaving me.Anyway, if my candor saved some actresses and female viewers from further microaggression, I'd recover from a broken friendship pretty quickly.