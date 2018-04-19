Qingpu district a key area for China’s express industry

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

"Five out of seven top express delivery companies have based their headquarters in Qingpu district."Shanghai's Qingpu district has a geographical advantage of being near East China's Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces, which is why the district now has 14 headquarters of Chinese express delivery companies based there, turning the district into a leading area for China's express industry, Shanghai Observer reported Thursday. With the development of cross-border e-commerce in China, international express services will also become a new growth point of Qingpu district's economy.