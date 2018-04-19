Fourth World RV Conference to be held

The 4th World RV Conference, about the room vehicle (RV) industry, is expected to be held in Shanghai in October, Knews reported Thursday.



During the event, industry insiders from different countries will gather in Shanghai to discuss future trends and the development of RVs. The conference is a good opportunity for China's RV and related tourism industries to mingle and upgrade.



Previous conferences were held in Germany, the US and Australia. A spokesperson of this year's organizing committee said China's RV tourism industry has great market potential, and that the Chinese government also encourages the development of the RV industry, which is why Shanghai was chosen to host this year's conference.



Over the next 10 years, China is expected to become the world's fourth largest RV touring market.





