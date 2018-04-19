Dyson launches new purifying fans

Paul Dawson, vice president of Dyson Health and Beauty, introduces the purifying fans. Photo: Courtesy of Dyson

The British international technology company Dyson released their new Dyson Pure Cool purifying fans in Beijing on April 10, bringing together Dyson's expertise in airflow, filtration and electronics to tackle the issues of indoor air pollution and purifying every corner of the room.The new Dyson Pure Cool purifying fans, which come in a large tower format for floor placement or in a small desk format, automatically purify the whole room, capturing both particulate matter and gases.When talking about the differences between purifying fans from other filters in the market, Paul Dawson, the vice president for Dyson Health and Beauty, said that they design their purifying fans to go beyond test chamber conditions to focus on real home conditions, which he believes surpasses only having an efficient filter. "When Dyson engineers set out to design a purifying fan, their research concluded that to clean an entire room properly you also need to sense pollution events automatically, capture ultrafine pollutants and project cleaner air around the room using Air Amplifier technology. Only the Dyson purifying fan is designed and tested to do all of this," Dawson said.The highlights of the new purifying fan include the adoption of a new LCD display that shows which particles and gases the Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan is automatically sensing in real time. The Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan is a purifier with Air Amplifier technology and 350-degree oscillation, allowing it to project clean air to every corner of the room. In addition, the fan has an improved filter that enables it to capture 99.95 percent of microscopic allergens and pollutants that are as small as 0.1 microns.The fan is also available for use on the Dyson Link app. The app allows users to track indoor and outdoor pollution, temperature and humidity levels, control the fan and show how many hours of filter life there is left.Dyson first entered the purifying fan category in 2015 in response to the increasing global problem of indoor air pollution. The company has continued to pioneer purifying fans globally, launching new test methods in China, the world's largest market for air purifiers. In January, China's Household Appliance Standard and Technology Industry Alliance released the first accreditation for intelligent air purifying fans - featuring test methods first developed on Dyson's UK Technology Campus.