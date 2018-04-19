Peak releases world’s first 3D printed volleyball shoes





The Chinese sports brand Peak Sport, which is committed to technological innovation, has made a breakthrough in the application of 3D printing technology. Peak released the world's first 3D printed volleyball shoes during the recent China Volleyball League all-star game. Peak's CEO Xu Zhihua, and Ding Xia, a member of the Chinese national volleyball team, revealed the shoes during the game.



As a "sport in the air," volleyball players need to jump a lot, while passing the ball. Therefore, it is important for their shoes to have excellent cushioning. In the early stage of making the shoes, Peak collected a large amount of data from men and women volleyball athletes' movements, such as repeated and rapid jumping, to apply the proper technical methods of 3D printing on the insole. Peak also used more lightweight and flexible TPU powder in the use of SLS laser technology for the volleyball shoes while 3D printing, which created a superior cushioning performance. The top-notch 3D printed volleyball shoes are both fashionable and functional, showcasing Peak's success in the development of volleyball equipment.



As one of the first brands in the world to apply 3D printing technology to sports shoes, Peak has introduced the most advanced 3D printing equipment and has launched 3D printing conceptual products since 2014. In May 2017, Peak launched China's first 3D printed running shoe FUTURE I and sold it in limited quantities; in August, Peak released the world's first 3D printed basketball shoes DH III 3D Edition with NBA star Dwight Howard. "They are a lot better than the traditional basketball shoes, and I can clearly feel the comfort provided by the 3D printing insole and the shoe," Howard said.



"Innovation is the first productive force, and it is also the basis for Peak to go international," said Xu.





