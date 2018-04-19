Hospital hit with Andy Lau hoax

A man faces charges after he circulated a fake concert advert for Andy Lau that listed the ticket hotline as a local hospital's emergency response number.



The suspect turned himself in to police in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region following mounting pressure from angry fans and the hospital.



The widely circulated advert announced an appearance by the Chinese pop megastar in the city on June 12.



Staff at Wuzhou Red Cross Hospital said the calls started coming in around 8 pm Monday and persisted on Tuesday.



Wuzhou police confirmed the advert was a hoax, according to a released statement on Sina Weibo.



The suspect could face charges of spreading rumors online, punishable by a minimum of three years in jail.



Police are still investigating.



It was not reported whether the incident had impeded emergency response at the hospital, and Andy Lau was not reached for comment.



Sohu.com

