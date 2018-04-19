China village smashes coffins in bid to put wasteful funerals to rest

Hundreds of elderly residents of a Jiangxi Province village had their coffins destroyed by local officials in the central government's latest push to promote eco-friendly funeral practices.



Local seniors watched as an excavator smashed some 500 coffins in Cishan village square Sunday. A billboard above reads "Chinese Dream," photos show.



According to reports, residents who volunteered their coffins were awarded 1,000 yuan ($160). However, some were reportedly forced to part with their caskets.



Often made from fine woods, each ornate coffin costs around 5,000 yuan ($798).



The coffin crushing event was in line with a central government initiative to phase out resource-consuming funerary traditions, such as earth burials, and promote cremation and more eco-friendly methods.



This has been difficult in some parts of China, where traditional funerary rites involve preparing one's own coffin years in advance.



"My coffin was made 27 years ago," explained an elderly woman surnamed Gong, "I was reluctant at first. But my children convinced me that cremation is better."



Local authorities said the coffin wood would be burned to generate power for the village.



Tencent News

