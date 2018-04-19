Zoo kangaroo killed by rock-throwing tourists in China

One kangaroo was killed and another injured at a Southeast China zoo last month because tourists won't stop throwing rocks at the marsupials to make them hop.



Employees at Fujian Province's Fuzhou Zoo said the 12-year-old female died in March after she was struck multiple times by stupid tourists throwing sharp rocks, media reported Thursday.



One of them shattered her left toe, said a zoo employee surnamed Chen, while another ruptured her kidney. This proved to be fatal.



Days later, zookeepers spotted visitors throwing rocks at a 5-year-old male. Thankfully, he only suffered a few scratches.



It was not reported if charges were pressed against the tourists.



Employees said they have for years been trying to stop tourists from throwing rocks in order to get kangaroos to hop around.



Despite efforts to remove stones in the area and surveillance cameras at the park, the problem still persists.



"These adults see a kangaroo sleeping and go pick up rocks to hit it with," said a zookeeper surnamed Zhang. "We've cleared out all the rocks from the habitat area, and they just go look for them elsewhere, it's disgusting!"



Visitors throwing rocks isn't the only issue. Every holiday period, the zoo's monkeys and black bears suffer from digestive issues because tourists feed them snacks such as cake.



