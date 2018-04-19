Horses are not allowed in residential communities

"It's stinky to raise a horse in a residential community, especially as the weather is becoming hot," a local resident complained to media after a horse was tied to a tree at a residential community in Changning district, triggering complaints from neighbors, according to Shanghai Morning Post. Some residents worried that the horse might kick or bite children. After negotiations, the horse's owner agreed to send it elsewhere. Based on the local regulations, horses are not allowed in local residential communities. Illustration: Chen Xia/GT