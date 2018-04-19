Maineland offers insights into studying in US

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT



Every now and then in recent years, some friends in China ask me whether they should send their children to the US to attend middle school or high school. I often haven't been able to come up with much of an answer other than to tell them to "make your own decision." Now if someone asks me the question, I'll say: "Go to watch Maineland, then make your own decision."



A documentary by Chinese-American filmmaker Miao Wang, Maineland tells the story of two Chinese teenagers, Stella and Harry, both of whom are from affluent families in big cities in China and come to the US to study at a boarding school in Maine in the northeast of the US. Wang spent three years following them from their large, fast-paced modern home cities to the quiet small town in rural Maine: documenting their struggles over language barriers, culture shocks, homesickness and isolation, and the way they eventually adapted to life in the US.



Since it premiered last year, the film has won awards and garnered coverage in publications like The New York Times and the New Yorker. It was released at the AMC Empire 25 in Times Square last month, a rare opportunity for a documentary film to be shown in a major commercial theater. The film is screening at the Beijing Film Festival today, April 20.



In addition to Wang's excellent storytelling, there is another reason for the broad attention the film received: Teenage students from China have come to make up a substantial proportion of international students in the US, but people in the US and in China know almost nothing about them.



The number of Chinese students in the US has been going up and China has been the biggest source country for international students in the US for years. According to the report of the Institute of International Education, more than 350,000 Chinese students enrolled in US colleges in the school year 2016-2017. But in recent years, the real eye-catching increase has come from the younger age sector. The number of students from China studying in US high schools jumped 48 percent from 2013 to 2016. Now about 40 percent of the 82,000 international high schoolers in the US are from China.



The rapid increase of younger Chinese students in the US has a lot to do with the pressure on Chinese parents to offer their children a competitive head start. Parents' vanity and the children's own romanticized imagination of life abroad also play a role.



Once they come to the US, the younger students, who often live in boarding schools or with a guardian or a host family, are less visible compared to their older peers in graduate schools who have more opportunities to interact with broader society. Whenever the outside world gets an opportunity to peek into the life of these youngsters, it's more often because they got into trouble.



Among the headlines are cases of cheating, expulsions for speeding, illegal weapons possession and suicides. Heng Tang Tang, assistant professor of the National Institute of Education in Singapore, who studied Chinese international students when she was a PhD candidate at Columbia University a few years ago, has been collecting the headlines in major media outlets about Chinese students in the US. At a conference in New York, she asked: "If you were Chinese international students and you read the headlines about yourself every day, how would you feel?"



These youngsters face tremendous challenges. All the problems a new immigrant faces can be exacerbated by having growing pains in a foreign land thousands of miles from their parents.



Most not only survive, but thrive and mature quickly.



Wang's two protagonists did. Stella, despite her family falling apart after she left and the grudge she held against her father for that issue, developed a clearer vision about what she wanted.



"Before I left China, my dream was to become very successful and make a lot of money. But now I start to have my own opinions," she said. And Harry, despite the isolation he experienced so far from home, discovered a lot more about who he is. "There are three levels of human being. The first is you cannot understand yourself at all. The second is you understand yourself. And the third is you understand yourself and you improve yourself," he said.



The filmmaker herself gained from her own adversity. After moving to the US with her parents when she was 13 - speaking no English at the time - Wang said she almost didn't speak a word at school for the first two years she was there. The silence turned her into a sharp observer of life, and that helped her become an award-winning filmmaker today.



For hesitating parents in China, Maineland won't tell you whether your child will be able to survive the harshness of studying abroad. But it tells you, for the first time, how others survived it.



The author is a New York-based journalist.

