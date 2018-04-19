The 2018 Beijing Automotive Exhibition to kick off

The BAIC Group and the Industrial Development Co SA LTD signed a MoU on March 25, 2017. Photo: BAIC Group

The 2018 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition will kick off in Beijing at the end of April. As one of the local leading enterprises, BAIC Group will take advantage of this event to promote its new products and release its new project and development goals, with the highlight being the introduction of the BAIC International Development Co, Ltd.BAIC International was established in April 2013 with five core businesses: the export of self-owned branded cars and parts, the import of technology, equipment and cars, the modification of products, overseas investment and international cooperation.Over the past five years, BAIC International has established 169 sales outlets in 48 countries and regions, seven overseas companies and 22 knockdown programs, with a sales volume of vehicles totaling 76,000."The overseas operation mode of BAIC International is not to simply rely on the dealers to sell our products overseas. We need to deeply dig into information on the market, understand the characteristics of the market as well as consumers' demands from our products, build factories for manufacturing and operation and establish our brands overseas," said Du Rong, vice president of BAIC International Development Co, Ltd.A factory in South Africa, which is the largest factory that Chinese automotive enterprises invested in overseas, will produce about 150,000 vehicles annually and will start operation on June 30.When it comes to BAIC Group vehicles, one of the most recognized products by Chinese consumers are their new energy vehicles. New energy vehicles from BAIC Group come out ahead in both their various car models and their sales volume. The experience and advantages collected in the new energy area by BAIC Group have also become its competitive edge when expanding in the overseas market.The BAIC Group's first operation line in Mexico was officially launched in May 2016, as well as their marketing, sales net and financial services. The vehicles have shown positive performance in Mexico's taxi market."In June, the first batch of new energy vehicles will be exported to Mexico. Starting from then, there will be about one million vehicles exported there every month. As our taxi-export market, the Mexico market will also see the export of our battery change, battery recharge and battery storage models," said Du. "This is what impressed the Mexico Taxi Association and also a goal in the new energy field that we have achieved due to China's innovation model and technology innovation through our efforts in digging into the overseas market." The export volume of passenger vehicles from BAIC Group surpassed 26,000 in 2017, and the number is expected to rise to 60,000 each year by 2020.In Du's opinion, there are two core competitive edges for the BAIC Group. One is the BAIC Group's strength and the other is its international talent pool."For an enterprise, talent is the most valuable asset. Our team members come from every corner of the world with impressive educational backgrounds and years of overseas working experience. They can do research and analysis of our targeted markets every day and provide suggestions at strategic and tactical levels," said Du.