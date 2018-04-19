Lack of trust hinders medical aesthetics sector

The trust challenge between patients and doctors that is prevalent on a global scale might hinder the development of the medical aesthetics industry, according to the Global Medical Aesthetics Trust Report released on Wednesday.



Only 34 percent of patients can be reassured by doctors about the effectiveness of the treatment during medical aesthetics consultations internationally, while only 29 percent said that doctors fully answered all of their concerns. The trust level in China is even lower, said the report.



The results were derived from a study of nearly 18,000 patients and more than 300 doctors and nurses in 12 countries and regions.



"Trust in the industry is reflected in three areas - including products, doctors and medical aesthetics agency. And the trust between patients and doctors is the most central issue," said Cao Dequan, deputy secretary-general of China's Cosmetic Association.



The report was released by Allergan Inc, a US-based global pharmaceutical company at a meeting held in Beijing on Wednesday. The event aims to promote patients' trust in the industry and meet their increasing demand for high-quality medical aesthetics treatment.



"In the long term, it is necessary to further open up the market, train more industry doctors and speed up industry formalization, which are fundamental measures to enhance the trust in the industry," said Li Bin, the director of the medical management center of Evercare (Beijing) Holding Group.



China' medical aesthetics industry is undergoing rapid growth, reaching a value of 176 billion yuan ($28.1 billion) in 2017, according to a report from Deloitte.



And China is expected to become the biggest medical aesthetics market in the world by 2030.





