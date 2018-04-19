Trump’s dallying with Trans-Pacific Partnership driven by electoral calculations

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT





US President Donald Trump called on his trade representative and economic advisor to mull over a return to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) recently. The move has surprised many: Is there a change in his trade philosophy of adopting unilateralism, being fond of bilateralism and far from multilateralism?



When we observe Trump's decisions, we cannot analyze them with the word "philosophy" as his biggest "philosophy" is no philosophy. Most of the businessman-turned president's decisions are made on meticulous calculations of profits and losses. To a large degree, the profits are not the overall benefits of the US but those for the Republican Party and his own elections.



He vowed during the presidential campaign to pull the US out of the TPP, which earned him support from some anti-globalization voters. He signed an executive order to withdraw Washington from the trade deal shortly after he took office. He assumed back then that the other 11 TPP members would compromise to persuade the US to stay, or the TPP would die without the US. But unexpectedly, Japan, Canada and other TPP countries managed to reach an agreement on establishing the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in the absence of the US.



As the partnership takes effect soon, there are increasingly negative assessments that the new deal will squeeze US exports. Trading among the 11 CPTPP members, most of which are big agricultural countries, will also harm US exports of farm produce. US farming and other sectors are dissatisfied with Trump's withdrawal from TPP and his failure to prevent CPTPP from taking shape.



The president has been making enemies around the world with stiff trade sanctions, prompting other countries to adopt proper countermeasures which will likely further hurt the interests of US agrarian states. Given the upcoming mid-term elections, Trump must respond to the change in the sentiments of his voters, a majority of whom are based in these agrarian states. To relieve their anxiety, Trump must consider reentering the TPP, even if it means a U-turn. But the problem now is that it was much easier to quit than to return. The other 11 members have inked a new pact and formulated explicit criteria. They oppose the appeals of the Trump administration.



On the one hand, CPTPP member states froze or altered about 20 provisions that then US president Barack Obama pushed hard to include for the sake of Washington's interests.



These provisions were beneficial for the US, but harmful for other members. On the other, the conditions Trump rolled out to return to the TPP were more conducive to the US than those of his predecessor, which will trigger differences among TPP members. Trump cannot control these differences.



The US under Trump can never rejoin TPP if Trump clings to profits for his own country. In this sense, his declaration is nothing but a posture.



It is expected that Trump will take this as a lesson and think twice before making major trade policies in the future, or he will again regret his impulsive decisions.



The author is deputy director of the Center for American Studies at Fudan University. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn