Nike footwear executive quits

Nike Inc's vice president of footwear, Greg Thompson, has left the company, a company spokesman said on Wednesday, the latest in a string of executive departures at the sportswear company.



Nike's vice president of diversity and inclusion, Antoine Andrews, left earlier this week. Trevor Edwards, president of Nike's namesake brand, resigned last month.



Nike, at the time of Edwards' exit, said there had been "conduct inconsistent with Nike's core values and against our code of conduct," but added that there were no direct allegations of misconduct against Edwards.





