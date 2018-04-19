Qualcomm-NXP bid review

China is reviewing US smartphone chip supplier Qualcomm's bid to acquire its Dutch rival chipmaker NXP Semiconductors based on anti-trust laws, the country's Ministry of Commerce
(MOFCOM) said Thursday.
The company has to receive approval from market regulators in nine countries to seal the deal.
The acquisition might have a major impact on the market and compromise competition, said MOFCOM spokesman Gao Feng.
Gao said it will take time for regulators to investigate and analyze the case, and MOFCOM has talked with Qualcomm about how to reduce any negative impact of the deal.