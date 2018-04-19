Survey shows growth potential from taking part in Belt and Road initiative

Source:Xinhua-Global Times Published: 2018/4/19 20:38:41





About 92 percent of the respondents expected the B&R initiative to bolster domestic growth in the next five years.



The survey of 26 central banks of countries participating in the B&R initiative, more than half of which are in Europe, was conducted by the International Finance Forum, a think tank, and Central Banking Publications.



Of the respondents, 67 percent said their countries' GDP growth will be lifted by 1.5 percentage point over the next five years because of the initiative, while about 25 percent expected it to be boosted by as much as 5.5 percentage points.



Countries and regions along the routes attached great importance to it, with 44 percent of the respondents calling it a "once-in-a-generation" initiative.



Most respondents expected Chinese development banks and China-proposed and other multilateral institutions to be the major funding sources for B&R projects.



Most of the B&R initiative funding so far has gone to big infrastructure projects, such as railways, highways, agricultural facilities, water conservation and power stations.



Respondents listed policy and politics as the two major risks for B&R projects, saying legal challenges, regulatory burdens and financing difficulties were the biggest roadblocks to development.



Due to their weak fiscal positions, some of the countries participating in the B&R initiative have strong demand for capital to develop their economies, Zheng Zhijie, president of China Development Bank (CDB), said at the survey release event at the Brookings Institution.



CDB had provided more than $180 billion of loans for more than 600 B&R projects by 2017, according to Zheng.





