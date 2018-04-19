Huawei 5G base station ‘legal within EU’

Huawei's fifth-generation (5G) base station can legally be placed on the EU market with the certificate it gained, German certification body TUV SUD said on Wednesday (EU time).



"The certificate is called a Type Examination Certificate and it is issued according to 2014/53/EU (RED - Radio Equipment Directive)," said TUV SUD's spokeswoman Sabine Hoffmann.



TUV SUD is a well-known testing, inspection and certification company with more than 150 years of heritage and strong participation in the digital era.



The certification body on Tuesday issued an EU-mandatory certificate to Huawei, saying that Huawei's 5G New Radio products had passed its verification requirements following multiple rounds of testing and evaluation.



It made Huawei the first company to receive a CE type examination certificate for its 5G products, paving the way for its commercial use and sale within the EU.



Hoffmann said that the whole process took about two months, including testing and certification."Huawei Technology is a leading global ICT (Information and Communication Technology) solution provider," she said.



TUV SUD will continue to play its role as a professional testing, inspection and certification company, to work with Huawei to ensure the reliability of the technical requirements in the ICT field, she added.





